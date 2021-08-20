DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

