Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
