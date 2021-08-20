Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

