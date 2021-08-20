Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,363 shares of company stock worth $17,247,611. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $179.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

