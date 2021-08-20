Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.06. 201,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,065. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

