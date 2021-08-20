Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

