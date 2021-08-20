Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 558 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

