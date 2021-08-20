Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.