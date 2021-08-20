Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

