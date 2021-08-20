Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

