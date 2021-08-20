$0.02 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 483,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

