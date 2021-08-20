Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,819. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

