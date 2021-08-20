Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 646 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $321.54. 3,267,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.33. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

