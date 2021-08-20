Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

