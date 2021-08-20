Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $71.97. 3,129,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,127. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

