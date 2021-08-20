Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $161.09. 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

