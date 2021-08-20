Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.