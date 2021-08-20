Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 312,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

