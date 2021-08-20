Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.30 ($3.88).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AF traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €3.88 ($4.56). 2,629,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.12.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

