World Token (WORLD) Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. World Token has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $96,315.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,430,481 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

