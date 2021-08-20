TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $471,771.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

