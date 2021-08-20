Bigbom (BBO) Market Cap Tops $117,622.52

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $117,622.52 and approximately $88,114.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

