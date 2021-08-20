Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 687,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,974. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02.

