Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,078. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.