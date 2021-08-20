Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. 5,013,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

