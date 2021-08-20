Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Brenda I. Morris Sells 3,000 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 386,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

