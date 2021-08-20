Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,937 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total transaction of $183,608.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,780.04.

Z traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.