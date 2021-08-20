Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 942 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Z traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. 5,369,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.