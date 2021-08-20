Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 71,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $949.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.