Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $89.59. 1,587,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.