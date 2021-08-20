4,708 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $632,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $200.78. 441,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,024. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.