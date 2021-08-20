Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 483 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.75. 2,197,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.