Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $36,725.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,461,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,661 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

