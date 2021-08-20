pEOS Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $213.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

