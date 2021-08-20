EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $359.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

