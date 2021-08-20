Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $254.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.97 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,433. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

