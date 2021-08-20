Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.66 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $84.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $336.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $340.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.41 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $373.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

