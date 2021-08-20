Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Acquires $11,045.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 276,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Myers Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

