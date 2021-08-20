Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 3,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

PRAX stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 495,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,747. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $838.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 104,777 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

