Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 23,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 12,690,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602,327. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.