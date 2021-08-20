Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IMTE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 83,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,328. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

