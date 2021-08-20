Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declines By 17.1%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

