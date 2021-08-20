Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40.

