Human Investing LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 3,150,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

