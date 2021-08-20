Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.168 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 1,321,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.42. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.46.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

