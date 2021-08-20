Convex Finance Price Tops $7.89 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00016010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $152.43 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00148090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.18 or 0.99759522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00920825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.41 or 0.06624252 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 62,532,190 coins and its circulating supply is 19,319,357 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

