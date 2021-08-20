YF Link Market Capitalization Hits $7.20 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $139.76 or 0.00283603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $741,017.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00827273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

