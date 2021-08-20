Ispolink (ISP) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00827273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

