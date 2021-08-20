Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.43. 3,483,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.