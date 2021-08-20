HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $607,949.64

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $607,949.64 and approximately $100,218.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061198 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

