Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $126.89

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RGA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.47. 351,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

